Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal close to £60m deal for Borussia Dortmund striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, second right, has 21 goals in 24 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season

Arsenal are close to an agreement to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for around £60m.

But the transfer will not be sanctioned until Dortmund have a replacement lined up with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud among the reported options.

Arsenal have already had two bids for the striker rejected by Dortmund.

Aubameyang, 28, started for Dortmund for the first time since 16 December as they drew with Freiburg on Saturday.

Dortmund have said they are prepared to sell him if "certain parameters are fully met".

The Bundesliga club turned down a bid of 50m euros (£43.64m) from Arsenal on Wednesday.

Aubameyang was suspended by the club for their match against Wolfsburg two weeks ago for missing a team meeting.

The Gabon forward was also left out of the squad for the game at Hertha Berlin last weekend because club officials felt he was not focused enough, but he played 90 minutes in the draw with Freiburg.

"We are ready to realise a transfer under certain parameters but only if these are fully met," sporting director Michael Zorc told German TV.

"We have a clear position. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have up to now refused them all."

Arsenal are looking to Aubameyang to replace Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, who joined Manchester United earlier this month in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.