Loic Remy: Former Chelsea striker joins Getafe on loan

Loic Remy hasn't featured for Las Palmas since 20 December, 2017

Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy has joined La Liga side Getafe on loan from Las Palmas for the rest of the season.

Remy has scored five goals in 12 league appearances for Las Palmas this season after joining them on a free transfer from Chelsea in September 2017.

It is the fourth loan spell of Remy's career, which also includes stints at Newcastle, QPR and Crystal Palace.

Remy, 31, won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 and a Ligue 1 title with Lyon in 2007.

Remy reportedly fell out with Las Palmas manager Paco Jemez after arriving late to a team meeting and he has not featured since December 2017 despite being the club's top scorer.