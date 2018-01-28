BBC Sport - FA Cup: Referees have to protect the players - Pep Guardiola

Referees have to protect the players - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says referees must "protect the players" after Leroy Sane was left injured by a dangerous tackle from Cardiff's Joe Bennett, who was only booked for the incident.

