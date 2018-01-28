BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva sees thunderous strike ruled out

Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch as Manchester City's Bernardo Silva sees his thunderous strike ruled out for offside by referee Lee Mason, in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Cardiff.

FOLLOW LIVE: In-play clips, text and radio coverage of Cardiff City v Manchester City

Available to UK users only

