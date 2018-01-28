BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva sees thunderous strike ruled out
Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Manchester City's Bernardo Silva sees his thunderous strike ruled out for offside by referee Lee Mason, in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Cardiff.
FOLLOW LIVE: In-play clips, text and radio coverage of Cardiff City v Manchester City
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired