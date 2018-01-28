Pietro Pellegri: Monaco sign teenage striker from Genoa

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao was 15 when his new team-mate Pietro Pellegri was born

French champions Monaco have signed 16-year-old Genoa forward Pietro Pellegri - the first player born in 2001 to score a Serie A goal.

Pellegri became the joint-youngest player to play in Italy's top tier when he made his debut in December 2016 at the age of 15 years and 280 days.

Last May he made history with Genoa's first goal in Francesco Totti's final appearance of his 25-year Roma career.

Monaco announced the signing on Twitter without giving any details of the deal.

"I was very quickly convinced of the project that allows young people like me to progress and flourish in the future," said Pellegri.

The teenager has scored three goals in eight Serie A appearances.

In September, he became the youngest player to score twice in a Serie A match when he was on target in the 3-2 home defeat by Lazio.

Monaco are fourth in Ligue 1, 13 points behind leaders Paris St-Germain.

Since the end of last season they have sold midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea in a reported £40m deal, defender Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City for £52m, and loaned 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe to Paris St-Germain, with an option to make the deal permanent for £165.7m.