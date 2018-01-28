BBC Sport - FA Cup: Kevin De Bruyne scores a cheeky free-kick to give City an early lead
De Bruyne's cheeky free-kick gives Man City lead
- From the section FA Cup
Kevin De Bruyne scores a free-kick against Cardiff to give City an early lead in the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT: Cardiff v Manchester City
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
