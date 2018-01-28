BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sensational Marcos Alonso free kick puts Chelsea in control against Newcastle
Watch: Sensational Alonso free-kick puts Chelsea in control
- From the section FA Cup
Marcos Alonso puts a sensational free-kick in the top corner to put Chelsea into cruise control and 3-0 up against Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
