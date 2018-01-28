BBC Sport - WSL 1: Chelsea's Jonna Andersson rifles in late winner against Everton
Chelsea's Andersson rifles in late WSL winner
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Chelsea's Jonna Andersson rifle in a late winner to hand Emma Hayes' side all three points against Everton.
READ MORE: Chelsea edge past Everton to aid title bid
