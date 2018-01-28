Stuttgart sack boss Hannes Wolf after defeat to Schalke

Stuttgart have won six of their 20 games in the Bundesliga this season

Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart have sacked boss Hannes Wolf after a seventh defeat in eight league and cup games.

Wolf, 36, won promotion to Germany's top tier in his first season after being appointed in September 2016.

Stuttgart sit 15th in the 18-team table after losing 2-0 at home to Schalke on Saturday.

"We all came to the conclusion that the danger of turning the corner under the current structure was too great," said sports director Michael Reschke.

Stuttgart, the 2007 Bundesliga champions, have lost 12 of their 20 league games.

A successor will be named in the coming days, the club said.