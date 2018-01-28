BBC Sport - FA Cup: Batshuayi's deflected effort doubles Chelsea's advantage
Batshuayi's deflected effort doubles Chelsea's lead
- From the section FA Cup
Michy Batshuayi doubles Chelsea's lead with a deflected effort that comes off Jamaal Lascelles.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea v Newcastle Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
