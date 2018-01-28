BBC Sport - Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City
Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Manchester City ease into the FA Cup fifth round with an authoritative win against Championship side Cardiff City.
MATCH REPORT: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
