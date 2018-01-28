BBC Sport - Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle highlights
Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle
- From the section FA Cup
Michy Batshuayi scored twice and Marcos Alonso added a scintillating free-kick as Chelsea reached the fifth round of the FA Cup at the expense of Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired