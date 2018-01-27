BBC Sport - MOTD: 'FA need to speak to rugby to get VAR pauses right'
'FA need to speak to rugby to iron out VAR'
- From the section FA Cup
Match of the Day pundits Dion Dublin and Danny Murphy analyse whether Video Assistant Referee technology in the FA cup ruins the flow of the game, after it was used in West Bromwich Albion's 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.
