Sunday's back pages

Sunday's Star on Sunday
The Star on Sunday reports that Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle over Shakhtar star Fred
Sunday Express
The Sunday Express says that Real Madrid are ready to raid Spurs for Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane
The Mail on Sunday
Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is set to take over at Chelsea, according to the Mail on Sunday
Sunday Telegraph
Heading in youth games could be banned by Uefa, says the Sunday Telegraph whose photo features Newport County goalscorer Padraig Amond
The Independent
The Independent reports on the anger felt by managers David Moyes and Mauricio Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired