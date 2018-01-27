BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-3 West Brom: Alan Pardew criticises 'bizarre' VAR in FA Cup fourth round win
Pardew criticises 'bizarre' VAR decisions
- From the section FA Cup
Alan Pardew says the future of VAR needs to "be looked at carefully" after a series of controversial incidents during West Brom's 3-2 win at Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-3 West Bromwich Albion
Watch all the FA Cup fourth round goals here.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired