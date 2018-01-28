BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Surely he doesn't need to review that one'

Watch: 'Surely he doesn't need to review that one'

  • From the section FA Cup

VAR is used to determine whether Craig Dawson is offside in the FA Cup fourth round tie between Liverpool and West Brom, to the bemusement of commentator Steve Bower.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.

Available to UK users only.

