BBC Sport - FA Cup Shuffle: Cider for Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever from round four

Cider for Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the quirkier moments from the fourth round of the FA Cup, featuring a birthday present for Jose Mourinho, bouncing supporters and one of the worst corners of all time.

Watch all the FA Cup fourth round goals here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Cider for Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: Firmino misses controversial VAR penalty

Video

Rodriguez thunderbolt draws West Brom level

Video

Highlights: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

Video

Watch: Kane scores late equaliser for Spurs at Newport

Video

Watch: Newport take shock lead against Spurs

Video

Highlights: Wigan 2-0 West Ham

Video

Highlights: Notts County 1-1 Swansea

Video

Highlights: Wozniacki beats Halep to win first Grand Slam

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: MK Dons 0-1 Coventry

Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 1-5 Leicester City

Video

Now we judge Neville on football - Scott

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired