BBC Sport - VAR deems West Brom goal offside
- From the section FA Cup
West Brom have a goal disallowed by VAR as Gareth Barry is deemed to be interfering with play in an offside position in their fourth round tie with Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
