BBC Sport - FA Cup: Firmino misses controversial VAR penalty
Watch: Firmino misses controversial VAR penalty
- From the section FA Cup
Roberto Firmino misses a penalty given by Craig Pawson after consulting VAR in Liverpool's fourth round tie with West Brom.
LIVE: Follow live in-play clips and text commentary here.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
