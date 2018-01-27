BBC Sport - FA Cup: Jay Rodriguez thunderbolt draws West Brom level
Rodriguez thunderbolt draws West Brom level
- From the section FA Cup
Jay Rodriguez scores a thunderbolt to draw West Brom level in their fourth round tie with Liverpool.
LIVE: Follow live in-play clips and text commentary here.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired