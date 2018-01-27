West Ham: Arthur Masuaku FA Cup spit 'despicable' - David Moyes

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Wigan 2-0 West Ham highlights

Manager David Moyes labelled Arthur Masuaku's straight red card for spitting in West Ham's FA Cup defeat by Wigan as "despicable".

Masuaku was sent off at the start of the second half after reacting to a challenge from Nick Powell.

The defender now faces a lengthy ban with West Ham already without a number of key players due to injury.

"He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something he deserves from us. It's unacceptable," said Moyes.

West Ham had already lost midfielder Pedro Obiang to a knee injury in the first half to add to Moyes' selection woes ahead of a key run of Premier League games.

"It was despicable. I've not seen it from him. We like him, he's a really good boy around the club. I've enjoyed him so I'd have to say it is out of character," added Moyes.

West Ham, who are just four points clear of the relegation zone, face Crystal Palace, Brighton and Watford in their next three league games.

Leeds forward Samu Saiz accepted a six-game ban for spitting in their FA Cup defeat by Newport earlier this month.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, former Southend manager Phil Brown said it was an "absolute disgrace".

Obiang did not require treatment in hospital following a strong but fair challenge from Powell, but is a doubt for Tuesday's visit of 13th-placed Palace.

But Moyes did confirm: "Pedro looks as if he's got a medial knee ligament.

"We'll need to get over this quick and get on with it, but that's the job. Premier League games come around quickly and we'll get some players back fit, but obviously we've lost a couple more today."

West Ham first-team injuries Player Position Injury Estimated return Michail Antonio Midfielder Calf Late Jan Marko Arnautovic Forward Thigh Late Feb Andre Ayew Forward Hamstring Late Jan Andy Carroll Forward Foot Mid April Edimilson Fernandes Midfielder Ankle Unknown Jose Fonte Defender Ankle Mid Feb Manuel Lanzini Midfielder Thigh Early Mar Mark Noble Midfielder Foot Late Jan Pedro Obiang Midfielder Knee Unknown Winston Reid Defender Groin Late Jan Diafra Sakho Forward Knee Unknown

'A great day for Wigan'

League One leaders Wigan were already good value for a 1-0 lead given to them by Will Grigg's early header before Masuaku's red card.

Paul Cook's side secured a second-consecutive Premier League scalp after eliminating Bournemouth in a third round replay as Grigg confidently converted a second-half penalty following a handball by West Ham's Reece Burke.

"It's been a great day for us as a club when you take on such top-class opposition," said Latics boss Cook.

"We played well, great credit to our players. The game had a massive, defining moment. The sending off in the game was huge, in my opinion it altered the course of the game in relation to us, having a more positive effect on us."

Wigan showed their intentions before kick-off as Cook made just one change, compared to six from Moyes, who had already conceded before the match Premier League survival remained their main objective this season.

"I don't think West Ham could sustain putting us under pressure and the game panned out a certain way," added Cook.