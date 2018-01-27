Hamilton 1-2 Dundee: Martin Canning blames David Templeton red card for loss

Hamilton attacker David Templeton was sent off for two bookable offences against Dundee

Hamilton manager Martin Canning says David Templeton "cost us the game" by being sent off for two bookable offences against Dundee.

Accies were 1-0 ahead when Templeton was booked a second time for tripping Scott Allan, and three minutes later Dundee scored through Matthew Henvey.

The visitors struck again in time added on to win 2-1 while Accies' Darian Mackinnon was off receiving treatment.

"He's apologised for the incident," Canning said of Templeton.

"For an experience player to do something completely stupid and get himself sent off... I was really angry.

"We concede with 10 men and then Darian has to go off after he hurts his knee and we concede a second in the 97th minute with nine playing, so all that pretty much could go wrong has gone wrong.

"It was a real sore one, the way the game goes in the first half we scored really early in the game and Dundee had. A lot of pressure in the first half in terms of possession of the ball, but they didn't hurt us."

Mackinnon will have a scan on his knee injury on Monday, with Hamilton staff fearing that the initial signs suggest it will be a serious injury.

Mackinnon was off the field receiving treatment when Dundee scored the winner

Hamilton were already keen to add to the squad before the transfer window closes, but having sold midfielder Greg Docherty to Rangers, Canning may look to reinforce that area of his side.

"We're working hard to do a couple of things but it's never easy and obviously now if Darian is going be out for a prolonged period, we can't afford to be losing players out of the middle of the park," Canning said.

"Money is not an issue, it just a case of trying to get guys in, but January is not easy to do that. If we can't bring anyone in, that's just life."

Dundee manager Neil McCann felt his side merited their victory, having fallen behind after just two minutes through Mark O'Hara's own goal.

His assistant manager Graham Gartland was sent to the stand, though, for comments to the fourth official that will be included in the referee's report.

McCann celebrated in the rain after his side moved up to ninth in the Premiership

"It was dramatic, but absolutely deserved; I thought we totally dominated the game from start to finish," McCann said.

"We lost such a poor and sloppy goal that I'm quite upset about and unfortunately a deflection which Mark O'Hara can't do anything about, but then we dominated.

"It felt nice, because there have been a lot of games where we deserved three points but didn't get them.

"We jump Hamilton in the table, which is nice and it gives us that winning feeling back again. Now we go up to Inverness in the cup against a very good side and hope to put a marker down to get into the next round that's our next focus."