BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: McKinney goal gives Ballymena draw with 10-man Linfield

Ballymena deny Linfield Showgrounds win

  • From the section Irish

Ballymena twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with 10-man Linfield at the Showgrounds.

Mark Stafford fired the visitors into the lead, before Jonathan McMurray levelled for the home side.

Andrew Waterworth then restored Linfield's lead, but his side were reduced to 10 men when Mark Haughey was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card midway through the second half.

A well-struck finish from Joe McKinney brought the teams level again but Kevin Braniff missed from the penalty spot.

