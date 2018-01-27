BBC Sport - Paul McElroy strike gives Dungannon 1-0 win over Ards

A second-half strike from Paul McElroy gives eighth-placed Dungannon Swifts a 1-0 win over Ards at Stangmore Park.

Guillaume Keke passed up a chance to salvage a point for his side when he saw his penalty well saved by Swifts' goalkeeper Stuart Addis.

