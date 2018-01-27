BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Leaders Crusaders rout Carrick Rangers 6-0 at Seaview
Crusaders rout Carrick Rangers at Seaview
- From the section Irish
Crusaders maintain their excellent run of form with a 6-0 rout of struggling Carrick Rangers at Seaview.
Jamie Glackin, Mark McChrystal, Billy Joe Burns were all on target in the first half.
Paul Heatley's shot deflected off Carrick defender Mark Surgenor for Crusaders' fourth goal and Matthew Snoddy and Jordan Forsythe rounded off the scoring for the north Belfast side.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired