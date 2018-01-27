Crusaders maintain their excellent run of form with a 6-0 rout of struggling Carrick Rangers at Seaview.

Jamie Glackin, Mark McChrystal, Billy Joe Burns were all on target in the first half.

Paul Heatley's shot deflected off Carrick defender Mark Surgenor for Crusaders' fourth goal and Matthew Snoddy and Jordan Forsythe rounded off the scoring for the north Belfast side.