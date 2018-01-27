Lee Johnson: Bristol City would need 'stupid money' to sell in January

The most recent of Aden Flint's seven goals this season came against Manchester City on Tuesday

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson does not expect the club to sell any of their players in the January transfer window.

A number of the Robins' squad have caught the eye during their excellent Carabao Cup run, with Brighton reportedly linked with a £6m bid for goalscoring centre-back Aden Flint.

"It's going to have to take stupid money to get any of our players out at this stage," said Johnson.

"Why would anyone want to leave? We've got something really good going on."

City ended a seven-game winless run with a 2-0 Championship win over QPR on Saturday, despite having 10 men for an hour following Nathan Baker's red card.

Johnson's squad have been in the spotlight after an excellent EFL Cup run - they beat Premier League clubs Watford, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, before going down 5-3 on aggregate to top-flight leaders Manchester City in the semi-finals.

When asked if he was confident he could keep his best players beyond the end of January, City head coach Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol: "Unless it was for unbelievable riches, which it could be, and that's always a difficult one in the modern game.

"But I think everybody feels valued and everybody feels loved by the fans and the staff, and hopefully they'll want to stay."