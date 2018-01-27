Scottish League Two: Montrose extend lead, Cowdenbeath lost ground

Matthew Allan scored the winner as Montrose beat Stirling Albion

Montrose moved four points clear at the top of the Scottish League Two after beating Stirling Albion 2-1.

Second-placed Peterhead went down 1-0 against resurgent Clyde and Stenhousemuir, who are third, were also defeated.

Elgin City's 2-0 win over Stenny shortened the gap between the sides to two points.

Bottom side Cowdenbeath lost 3-1 at home to Berwick Rangers while Edinburgh City got a 3-2 win over Annan Athletic.

At Links Park, Montrose went a goal down when Darren Lee Smith struck from outside the box.

It took the hosts until the 75th minute to equalise - Craig Johnston firing in -and Matthew Allan headed the winner with nine minutes to go.

Eighth-placed Clyde, having beaten Montrose last week, secured another valuable three points with David Goodwillie netting from close range five minutes from the end.

A goal in each half got Elgin closer to Stenhousemuir. Chris McLeish struck in the first and a penalty was converted by Thomas Reilly late in the second after Declan Byrne had been fouled by Ross Meechan.

At Central Park, Jack Hamilton headed Berwick in front only for Harvey Swann to convert a penalty for Cowden's equaliser after Bradley Smith was felled by Alex Petkov.

Steven Thomson struck the visitors' second after the break and Ouzy See nodded a late third.

That result allowed second-bottom Edinburgh to stretch their advantage over Cowdenbeath by beating visitors Annan.

Two first-half strikes by Ashley Grimes and one after the break by Scott Shepherd had the hosts 3-0 up by the 51st minute.

Aidan Smith's penalty, following a foul on Blair Henderson by Shaun Harrison, and a shot by Henderson reduced Annan's deficit, but their comeback just fell short.