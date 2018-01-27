FA Cup stats: Notts County have more experience than Swansea

Notts County boast more Premier League experience than Swansea, Billy Sharp scores his first FA Cup goal for Sheffield United since February 2009 and David Moyes suffers a first FA Cup defeat by a side from the third tier or below since 2008.

Here are the best stats from Saturday's FA Cup fourth round games:

Notts County's starting XI for their draw with Swansea had a combined number of Premier League appearances of 517 - their Premier League opponents' starting XI had just 468 between them.

Luciano Narsingh has scored twice under Carlos Carvalhal for Swansea in five appearances after opening the scoring against Notts County - he failed to score in all 26 of his matches for the Welsh side before the new manager was appointed.

Notts County have now avoided defeat in five of their last seven FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition following their draw with Swansea.

West Ham's defeat by Wigan means it is the first time since January 2008 against Oldham that a side managed by David Moyes has been eliminated in the FA Cup by a side from the third tier or below.

Billy Sharp's winner against Preston was his first FA Cup goal for Sheffield United since February 2009 against Hull City - 3,257 days ago.

Preston have been eliminated at this stage of the FA Cup in three of the last four occasions they have reached the fourth round after losing to Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest have lost four consecutive FA Cup away games for the first time since January 1952 following their 2-1 defeat by Hull.

Middlesbrough's defeat by Brighton means they have been eliminated in eight of their last nine FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, failing to score in five of the last six.

After netting the only goal in Brighton's win over Middlesbrough, each of Glenn Murray's last four FA Cup goals have come as a substitute.

Jed Wallace's opener in their draw with Rochdale means he has had a hand in 11 goals in all competitions for Millwall this season, more than any other Lions player.

Steve Mounie's goal in Huddersfield's draw with Birmingham was his fifth of the season, including three headers.

Coventry City have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign after beating MK Dons.

MK Dons were eliminated from the FA Cup by a side in a lower division than them for the first time since November 2010 against Stevenage after losing to Coventry.

Want more football?