Hearts 1-1 Motherwell: Craig Levein says referee failed to see two 'clear penalties'

Hearts boss Craig Levein says referee Willie Collum will be disappointed he missed two "clear penalties" for the Tynecastle side against Motherwell.

Levein felt his team should have been awarded a spot-kick for Tom Aldred's challenge on Ross Callachan.

There was also a claim of handball against Cedric Kipre inside the box during the 1-1 draw in Edinburgh.

"The infuriating thing was the two penalty claims," Levein told BBC Scotland.

"When Willie sees them he'll be disappointed he missed them."

Callachan went down following a powerful run into the penalty area, and the Hearts midfielder also saw his shot strike Kipre later in the first half, with Levein adamant the defender handled the ball.

Hearts went on to open the scoring after the break through substitute David Milinkovic, only for Motherwell to equalise late on through Curtis Main's header.

"The point about that [tackle on Callachan] is that Willie said to me at half-time that their player got a touch on the ball," Levein said.

"Well, if you look at the angle their player's approached from, it's impossible for him to have touched the ball, because it would have gone off at right angles.

"So he's got that wrong. He maybe thought he saw a touch, but there wasn't and when he sees it again I'm sure he'll recognise that. The second one is a blatant handball, he's moved his hand towards the ball and blocked it inside the box.

"I'm disappointed with the result. The performance was good and we had long spells of decent play. I thought we were the better side and had the better chances.

"The danger that Motherwell possess is mainly through set plays, there was no other moment in the match when they were going to get seven players in our box. In injury time we gave away two free-kicks that invited pressure that we didn't need to give away."

Levein also revealed that a deal has been agreed for striker Isma Goncalves to join Pakhtakor Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson felt his side might have been awarded a penalty themselves, for a foul on Craig Tanner inside the area, but he praised his team's battling qualities.

They also became the first side to score against Hearts in 13 hours and 50 minutes.

"I thought our performance was excellent and we thoroughly deserved a point, and maybe a little disappointed not to have all three if you look at the chances we created," Robinson said.

"Our character and resolve at the end shows what we're all about; we never give up. They never give me anything less than 100%.

"Hearts are very well organised, as are we, and there wasn't going to be much in the game. The wind killed any kind of quality, but we said to them both boxes will define it - marking and following the phase all the way through. We didn't do that and they didn't do that."