Watch: Newport take shock lead against Spurs

League Two side Newport County take a shock 1-0 lead against Tottenham as Padraig Amond heads in at the back post.

LIVE: Follow live in-play clips and text commentary here.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.

Available to UK users only.

