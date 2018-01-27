BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newport County take shock lead against Spurs
Watch: Newport take shock lead against Spurs
- From the section FA Cup
League Two side Newport County take a shock 1-0 lead against Tottenham as Padraig Amond heads in at the back post.
LIVE: Follow live in-play clips and text commentary here.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired