Mike Flynn: Newport boss hails 'huge' FA Cup result to earn Tottenham replay

Manager Mike Flynn spoke of his pride after Newport County earned an FA Cup replay with Tottenham at Wembley which could transform the club's finances.

The League Two team led Premier League Spurs in Saturday's fourth-round tie at Rodney Parade through Padraig Amond, before Harry Kane's late equaliser.

Flynn estimates the cup run could be worth more than £700,000 to Newport, whose annual turnover is £2.2m.

"The players have made me the proudest manager in the country," Flynn said.

"It's huge. It can save clubs, not just keep you ticking over. I'm hoping it's on TV again because that's an extra bit of money.

"You wouldn't believe me how much it's needed. That's not a sob story, it is what it is in League Two and a lot of League One clubs. It feels we're in a nice position to be able to provide for the football club.

"It allows us to lay foundations for the future and do things right. We've got good people running this club and I'm sure they'll make the right decisions."

Despite being 72 places below Tottenham in the football pyramid, Newport deservedly led at a raucous Rodney Parade thanks to Amond's first-half header.

Victory would have given the Exiles arguably the greatest result in their history, and it would have ranked among the biggest FA Cup upsets of all time - which Flynn admits was playing on his mind late in the game.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn applauds a packed Rodney Parade after a thrilling FA Cup tie with Spurs

"Of course it was. I'd be lying if I said no," he said.

"I think because of the finances and how football is now, it would've been the best result [in the FA Cup's history].

"It's not the highest result [in terms of places between clubs] but it would've been the best. We've come up against a class team, a class club and a class manager. He was so accommodating, complimentary and I haven't got enough high words for Mauricio [Pochettino]."

Flynn has overseen a remarkable turnaround at Newport since taking charge of his home city club last year.

A win on the final day of last season secured League Two survival in the most dramatic circumstances and the Exiles are now challenging for promotion.

Their success in the FA Cup - including a third-round win over Championship side Leeds - has added to Flynn's burgeoning reputation, though he had to exert caution in the closing stages against Tottenham to ensure Newport got the draw and replay they richly deserved.

"I could've been selfish, tried to be the hero and put a few more strikers on but I'd never try to jeopardise the finances of the club and I'm not selfish," he added.

"We had to get focused again and, let's be honest, it was the only mistake we made all day and we got punished.

"It's my 50th game today, very proud of everything we've achieved in those 50 games. I don't get carried away, I keep my feet on the ground."