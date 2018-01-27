Celtic 1-0 Hibernian: Injuries to Craig Gordon & Leigh Griffiths sour win

Craig Gordon was injured after colliding with Hibs defender Efe Ambrose

Celtic may be looking for a new goalkeeper after Craig Gordon suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 win over Hibs.

Goalscorer Leigh Griffiths is also a cause for concern after breaking down with a recurrence of a calf problem.

Celtic play Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League on 15 February and manager Brendan Rodgers is worried both players will be absent.

"Both are struggling," said Rodgers. "Craig looks a bit more serious in terms of his knee."

Gordon, 35, who lost two years of his career due to an injury to his left knee before signing for Celtic in 2014, was hurt after colliding with Hibs defender Efe Ambrose at the end of the first half.

The Scotland international did not return after the interval, with Dorus de Vries taking over.

"We need to have a look at that and the scan because he could be out for a period of time. Efe's weight maybe twisted his MCL (medial collateral ligament) so we will see how that is."

Griffiths turned the ball home after Paul Hanlon failed to deal with a Kieran Tierney cross on 27 minutes.

But, soon after, the striker was thumping the turf in frustration as he pulled up injured and had to be replaced by Moussa Dembele.

"It has been an ongoing issue and it is frustrating for us and frustrating for him because as I said last week, he was ready to start against Brechin and he had a problem with his ankle," explained Rodgers.

"He comes back, he does really well against Partick, gets the winner and starts today and obviously gets the winner. It is unfortunate.

"If it is a calf strain for Leigh then I wouldn't have thought so (to face Zenit)."

Rodgers added that he will "look at his goalkeeping situation" before the transfer window closes at midnight on Wednesday.

He said: "We sent young Conor Hazard out on loan (to Falkirk) to get experience. So that is an area we might need to look at for sure."

Asked about reports linking Celtic with a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda and a bid for Dundee defender Jack Hendry, Rodgers said: "There are no further updates really. They are both talented players but both still at their respective clubs.

"We will see over the next couple of days and hopefully we can conform one or two signings which will be a great lift for the squad."

Griffiths broke down with an injury in the first half, having scored the game's only goal

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon was once again left bemoaning his side's inability to turn pressure into goals after a good second-half showing.

"I thought we were excellent, but we just lack a cutting edge at this top level," he told BBC Scotland.

"But those kind of players cost money. The difference in the game is Leigh Griffiths - that's why he's worth so much money to Celtic. He's a fantastic striker and they missed him when he went off, there's no question about that.

"But we were superb in the second half. We forced the game and had a lot of opportunities.

"To come here and force the issue like we did delights me but I don't think we had too many clear chances - apart from the Brandon Barker one-on-one in the first half.

"It's just that decision-making that's been letting us down but I've been saying that for a while. To change it costs money and that's something we just have to be patient with."