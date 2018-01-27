Tom Cairney: Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic would be 'surprised' if midfielder leaves club

Tom Cairney has scored just once in 18 games this season, after finding the net 13 times last campaign

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic says he would be "really surprised" if Tom Cairney is sold in January.

Midfielder Cairney was left out of the squad which beat Barnsley on Saturday as he continues his rehabilitation for a knee injury.

The 27-year-old Scotland international has been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham.

"I don't have any information because I don't want to sell him," Jokanovic told BBC Radio London.

"I spoke yesterday (Friday) with him and he wasn't available for training. I tried to push him on the bench but he didn't feel comfortable for this role."

Fulham's 3-1 victory over Barnsley on Saturday was their fourth successive league win and moved them up to sixth in the Championship table.

Jokanovic handed a debut to on-loan Southampton left-back Matt Targett from the bench, but feels his side can challenge for promotion even if he is unable to make further signings.

"It's a question about if you are capable of winning something important or for the challenge," he said.

"I used today our latest signing for the last 45 minutes, he showed a very good left foot, showed his quality, he has Premier League experience and today did a great job for us.

"With more options it's easier to be successful and this is the only reason in some way I am fighting for some signings."