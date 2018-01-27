BBC Sport - FA Cup: Harry Kane equaliser rescues Spurs at Newport
Watch: Kane scores late equaliser for Spurs at Newport
- From the section FA Cup
Harry Kane scores a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Tottenham at Newport County and set up a fourth-round replay at Wembley.
