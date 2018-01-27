Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves' warm weather training camp helped leaders, says head coach

Nuno Espirito Santo and his side flew straight from Marbella to Suffolk to play Ipswich

Hard work at a warm weather training camp in Spain has helped Wolves, said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after beating Ipswich 1-0 on Saturday.

Wolves went to Marbella in Spain for a week of training after their 13-game unbeaten run was ended by a 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on 20 January.

Matt Doherty's goal secured victory at Portman Road, which sent Nuno's side 12 points clear in the Championship.

"It was not about going there and just sitting in the sun," Nuno said.

He told BBC WM: "The boys worked really hard and it creates bonds that are important between them."

Despite the narrow difference in the scoreline, Wolves controlled proceedings against Ipswich, with Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini and Barry Douglas also going close to scoring.

The work in an "environment with better weather conditions", as Nuno put it, clearly came at an opportune moment for Wolves - but the trip had been in the diary for some time.

"It was something that was planned long ago," Nuno said.

"Everything that we decide is based on a lot of thinking, consideration and dialogue. We thought to ourselves 'this is a good moment to go and a good moment to work'."

Wolves, who face Sheffield United next on 3 February, will hold their 12-point lead at the top of the Championship at least until Tuesday, when second-placed Derby travel to Millwall.