Scottish League One: Ayr United return to the top as Raith Rovers are held

Craig Moore was on the scoresheet as Ayr beat Queen's Park

Ayr United returned to the top of Scottish League One after winning 4-1 against Queen's Park at Hampden.

Ian McCall's side took advantage of Raith Rovers' slip-up at Alloa Athletic, the Wasps getting a 0-0 draw.

It was also scoreless between Airdrieonians and Arbroath, which allowed Stranraer to move into third after a 3-1 win away to Albion Rovers.

Forfar beat hosts East Fife 2-1 to move off bottom place, with Queen's Park slipping to the foot of the table.

Craig Moore gave Ayr a fifth-minute lead at the national stadium, before Alan Forrest made it two before the break.

The home side had their chances but Craig McGuffie scored twice in the last 10 minutes to make the points safe, Adam Cummins' last-minute goal a mere consolation for the Spiders.

The result puts them one point ahead of Raith, who still have a game in hand but have scored just once in their past three games.

Stranraer made it four games unbeaten with Angus Beith scoring after just eight minutes away to Albion Rovers.

Alan Reid drew the home side level seven minutes into the second half but Scott Robertson restored Stranraer's lead with 20 minutes to go before Beith added a third in the final minute.

Dylan Easton's penalty gave struggling Forfar Athletic the lead at East Fife, but Mark Docherty also scored from the spot to level for the hosts.

Forfar were not to be denied just their sixth win of the season, though, with Matthew Aitken finding the net with 13 minutes to go.

Jordan McGregor was sent off four minutes from time for Airdrie, but they held on for a share of the points against Arbroath.