BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine see off Glentoran 2-0 at Oval

Coleraine see off Glens to stay one behind Crues

  Irish

An early goal from Eoin Bradley and a late Ciaron Harkin penalty prove enough for Coleraine to see off Glentoran 2-0 at the Oval.

The Bannsiders remain one point behind leaders Crusaders but could go top if they can overcome Linfield in Tuesday night's rearranged game at Ballycastle Road.

