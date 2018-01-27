BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine see off Glentoran 2-0 at Oval
Coleraine see off Glens to stay one behind Crues
An early goal from Eoin Bradley and a late Ciaron Harkin penalty prove enough for Coleraine to see off Glentoran 2-0 at the Oval.
The Bannsiders remain one point behind leaders Crusaders but could go top if they can overcome Linfield in Tuesday night's rearranged game at Ballycastle Road.
