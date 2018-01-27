Nigeria Olympic star Sadiq Umar joins NAC Breda on loan from Roma

Sadiq Umar scored four goals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, helping Nigeria win the bronze medal.

Dutch club NAC Breda have signed Nigeria Olympic striker Sadiq Umar on loan until the end of the season.

The tall forward arrives from Italy's AS Roma, who Umar joined in July 2015 from second tier side Spezia Calcio.

NAC Breda have the option to sign Umar, 20, for an additional season at the end of the loan period.

"Sadiq (Umar) is a very talented player who has already played at the top level," Technical director Hans Smulders told Breda's official website.

"In his search for more playing time, Sadiq now has to compete with the other strikers in our team.

"We took him on loan for half a year, but we've expressed the intention to extend this in the summer until mid-2019."

Umar has made six appearances for AS Roma, scoring two goals.

He has previously had loan stints at Bologna and Torino but failed to score for both clubs.

Umar, who is still awaiting a senior debut for his country, starred at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio scoring four goals to help Nigeria win a bronze medal.