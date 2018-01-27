BBC Sport - Phil Neville's made mistakes, but judge him on football now - Alex Scott
Now we judge Neville on football - Scott
Former England and current Arsenal defender Alex Scott says new England manager Phil Neville has "made mistakes" that shouldn't be taken lightly, but he has faced the scrutiny and now it's time to "judge him on the football".
