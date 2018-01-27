BBC Sport - Phil Neville's made mistakes, but judge him on football now - Alex Scott

Now we judge Neville on football - Scott

Former England and current Arsenal defender Alex Scott says new England manager Phil Neville has "made mistakes" that shouldn't be taken lightly, but he has faced the scrutiny and now it's time to "judge him on the football".

Follow all the in-play clips, radio and text from the FA Cup fourth round here.

Top videos

Video

Now we judge Neville on football - Scott

Video

Iheanacho's beautiful finish doubles Foxes advantage

Video

James Anderson joins TMS for an epic lip sync

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

Video

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

Video

Highlights: Federer into final as Chung retires

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Lights go out on New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur

Video

Analysis: Sanchez 'best player for Man Utd' on impressive debut

Video

'Bouncy castle' a game-changer for Team GB

Video

How happy is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?

Video

FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro

Video

Federer moving better than ever - John Lloyd

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired