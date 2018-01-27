Jimmy Armfield: Football pays tribute to the late England captain

Fans draped scarves by the Jimmy Armfield statue at Bloomfield Road before Blackpool's game against Charlton in League One on Saturday was postponed

Tributes have been held for the late England captain Jimmy Armfield, who died of cancer aged 82 on Monday.

Armfield won 42 caps for England including 15 as captain and made a club record 627 appearances for Blackpool.

Blackpool had been due to pay respects in their game against Charlton but it was postponed before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

A minute's silence was held before Yeovil's FA Cup loss to Manchester United on Friday.

Yeovil Town and Manchester United pay respects to Jimmy Armfield before their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday