Stuart Moore: Swindon sign goalkeeper on free transfer until end of season

Swindon Town have signed goalkeeper Stuart Moore until end of the season following his release by Barrow.

Moore joins Swindon on a free transfer having left National League side Barrow on 22 January after making 18 appearances in the 2017-18 season.

The 23-year-old began his career at Reading, going on seven loan spells before joining Barrow in July.

"You go to any club that is fighting for promotion and it is a great experience to be a part of," he said.

