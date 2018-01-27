BBC Sport - FA Cup: Iheanacho's beautiful finish doubles Foxes advantage

Iheanacho's beautiful finish doubles Foxes advantage

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch as Kelechi Iheanacho strikes a low shot past Jonathan Bond in the Peterborough goal to double the Foxes advantage in the FA Cup fourth round.

Follow all the in-play clips, radio and text from the FA Cup fourth-round here.

Available to UK users only.

