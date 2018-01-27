Rhian Brewster faces four-month lay-off after ankle surgery

Rhian Brewster
Brewster joined Liverpool from Chelsea at the age of 14

Under-17 World Cup-winner Rhian Brewster may face a four-month lay-off after having surgery on his ankle.

The 17-year-old Liverpool striker, who was the top scorer as England triumphed in the U-17 World Cup in October, was injured in an under-23 match.

He was carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly having challenged for a header in Liverpool's match with Manchester City on 12 January.

Liverpool have put his recuperation time at three to four months.

"He will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the Reds' youth base in Kirkby," a club statement said.

Dagenham-born Brewster, who joined the Liverpool youth set-up from Chelsea in 2014, claimed the golden boot with eight goals as England won the U-17 World Cup in India.

