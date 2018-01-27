BBC Sport - FA Cup: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom highlights
Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom
- From the section FA Cup
Jay Rodriguez scored twice as West Brom won at Liverpool in an extraordinary FA Cup fourth-round tie dominated by video assistant referee (VAR) decisions.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
