BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham highlights
Highlights: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
- From the section FA Cup
Tottenham avoided an FA Cup upset of seismic proportions as they fought back to rescue a hard-earned fourth-round draw against League Two Newport County.
MATCH REPORT: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired