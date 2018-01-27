BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wigan 2-0 West Ham highlights
Highlights: Wigan 2-0 West Ham
- From the section FA Cup
Will Grigg scored twice as League One leaders Wigan knocked out Premier League West Ham United in the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT: Wigan 2-0 West Ham
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired