Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Brighton knocked Middlesbrough out of the FA Cup after substitute Glenn Murray's strike in the 90th minute.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton
