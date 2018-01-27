BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest highlights
- From the section FA Cup
Hull City sealed an FA Cup fifth-round place with victory against Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
