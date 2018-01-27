BBC Sport - FA Cup: Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City highlights
Highlights: Peterborough Utd 1-5 Leicester City
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Leicester City cruise into the FA Cup fifth round after a Kelechi Iheanacho-inspired rout of League One Peterborough United.
MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
