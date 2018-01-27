Liverpool's Andy Firth joins Chester on loan for rest of season

From the section

Andy Firth is yet to make a first-team appearance for Liverpool

Chester have signed goalkeeper Andy Firth on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

Firth, 21, has been regularly involved with Liverpool's under-23 squad but has not made a first-team appearance.

The Blues released goalkeeper Alex Lynch, who has played 14 league games for the club this season, from his contract on Friday.

Financially-troubled Chester, who are 22nd in the National League, face Maidenhead United away on Saturday.

